iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s 5th Largest Position

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,914 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Country Club Trust Company n.a. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $32,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,967,000 after acquiring an additional 61,962 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 46,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.77. 35,286,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,627,464. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.74. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.54 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

