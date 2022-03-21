iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Lowered by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,218 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,536,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,268 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $95,489,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 114.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,021,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,676,000 after buying an additional 1,078,037 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,000.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,155,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,174,000 after buying an additional 1,050,929 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,662.8% during the third quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 849,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,296,000 after buying an additional 835,097 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $73.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.74. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.54 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

