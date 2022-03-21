iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.88

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.88 and last traded at $52.34, with a volume of 67765 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.59.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $652,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 484,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,385,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 299.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after buying an additional 76,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 131,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after buying an additional 10,707 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

