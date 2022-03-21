iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 419.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 28,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 25,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $110.88 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.25 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.06 and a 200 day moving average of $115.12.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

