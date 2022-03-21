iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Shares Sold by Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,882 shares during the quarter. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 9.8% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF were worth $34,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,568,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 202,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 188,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,096,000 after buying an additional 15,354 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 323.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 181,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,557,000 after purchasing an additional 138,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 178,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:REZ traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.37. The company had a trading volume of 10,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,706. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.91 and a 200 day moving average of $91.76. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $72.17 and a 1 year high of $98.89.
