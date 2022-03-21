iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Raised by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000.
NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $447.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $443.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.06. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $385.34 and a twelve month high of $482.07.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
