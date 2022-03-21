iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Raised by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $447.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $443.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.06. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $385.34 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.