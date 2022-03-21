iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.99. 4,212,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,470,201. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $100.58 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

