iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Holdings Decreased by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $60.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.49. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $52.97 and a 52-week high of $67.29.

