iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Acquired by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF comprises 2.8% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,690,000. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 112.9% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 45,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 23,993 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 54,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.10. 716,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,865,743. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.50.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

