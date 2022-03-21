iStar (NYSE:STAR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iStar Financial Inc. is the leading publicly traded finance company focused on the commercial real estate industry. The company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust, provides structured mortgage, mezzanine and lease financing through its origination, acquisition and servicing platform. The company’s mission is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity by providing innovative and value-added financing solutions to private and corporate owners of real estate nationwide. (PRESS RELEASE) “

NYSE STAR opened at $24.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.74. iStar has a 12-month low of $16.43 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iStar by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,759,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,937,000 after acquiring an additional 303,347 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iStar by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,262,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,610,000 after acquiring an additional 10,119 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iStar by 273.7% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,023,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,664,000 after acquiring an additional 749,493 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iStar by 3,618.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 920,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,838,000 after acquiring an additional 895,653 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iStar by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 866,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,736,000 after acquiring an additional 53,200 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iStar (Get Rating)

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

