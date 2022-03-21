Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) a €6.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.59) target price on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NOKIA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.20 ($5.71) price target on Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €6.50 ($7.14) price target on Nokia Oyj in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group set a €6.20 ($6.81) price target on Nokia Oyj in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.40 ($7.03) price target on Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.25 ($5.77) price target on Nokia Oyj in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.08 ($6.68).

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of €3.81 ($4.19) and a fifty-two week high of €5.95 ($6.54).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.