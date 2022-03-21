Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HAIN. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.50.

Shares of HAIN opened at $33.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.75. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $31.88 and a 52-week high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $378,938.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $12,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

