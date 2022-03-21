JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CRO Sells $343,950.00 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $343,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Tali Notman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $373,350.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $359,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $340,050.00.

JFrog stock opened at $24.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -36.91 and a beta of 0.54. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $54.05.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.04 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 1,375.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,199 shares during the period. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $62,826,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in JFrog by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,699,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,473,000 after buying an additional 1,140,000 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $25,010,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog during the third quarter worth about $25,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

FROG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.57.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

