JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CRO Sells $343,950.00 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $343,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Tali Notman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $373,350.00.
- On Wednesday, March 2nd, Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $359,400.00.
- On Wednesday, February 23rd, Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $340,050.00.
JFrog stock opened at $24.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -36.91 and a beta of 0.54. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $54.05.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 1,375.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,199 shares during the period. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $62,826,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in JFrog by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,699,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,473,000 after buying an additional 1,140,000 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $25,010,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog during the third quarter worth about $25,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.
FROG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.57.
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.
