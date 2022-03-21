JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Downgraded by Guggenheim to “Neutral”

Guggenheim downgraded shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered JOANN from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on JOANN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered JOANN from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.78.

Shares of JOAN opened at $12.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.58 million and a P/E ratio of 9.02. JOANN has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82.

JOANN ( NASDAQ:JOAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $735.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.33 million. JOANN had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JOANN will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. JOANN’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in JOANN by 2,122.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of JOANN by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOANN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of JOANN during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JOANN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

