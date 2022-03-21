JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Barclays

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 26.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on JOANN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim lowered shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOANN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JOANN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

JOAN stock opened at $12.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $501.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02. JOANN has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

JOANN ( NASDAQ:JOAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. JOANN had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $735.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.33 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that JOANN will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOANN in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,713,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in JOANN by 298.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 790,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after buying an additional 592,409 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of JOANN by 13.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,729,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,404,000 after acquiring an additional 323,517 shares in the last quarter. Alden Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOANN in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,069,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of JOANN by 242.1% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 351,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 248,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

