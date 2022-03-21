JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Barclays

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 26.11% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on JOANN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim lowered shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOANN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JOANN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.
JOAN stock opened at $12.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $501.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02. JOANN has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOANN in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,713,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in JOANN by 298.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 790,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after buying an additional 592,409 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of JOANN by 13.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,729,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,404,000 after acquiring an additional 323,517 shares in the last quarter. Alden Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOANN in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,069,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of JOANN by 242.1% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 351,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 248,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.
About JOANN (Get Rating)
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JOANN (JOAN)
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.