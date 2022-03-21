JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Price Target Raised to $15.00

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Loop Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of JOANN from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of JOANN from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOANN from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JOANN currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.78.

JOANN stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. JOANN has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.83. The company has a market cap of $501.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.38.

JOANN ( NASDAQ:JOAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.28. JOANN had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 63.64%. The firm had revenue of $735.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.33 million. JOANN’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that JOANN will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. JOANN’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of JOANN by 2,122.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of JOANN by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in JOANN during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in JOANN during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in JOANN during the third quarter valued at $123,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

