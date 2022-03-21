JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00.

JOAN has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut JOANN from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered JOANN from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.78.

Shares of JOAN stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $501.58 million and a P/E ratio of 9.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.83. JOANN has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

JOANN ( NASDAQ:JOAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. JOANN had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $735.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.33 million. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JOANN will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of JOANN in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at $719,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth $1,082,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth $1,819,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN in the second quarter valued at about $456,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

