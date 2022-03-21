JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Price Target to GBX 345

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 320 ($4.16) to GBX 345 ($4.49) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on QinetiQ Group in a research report on Sunday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 333 ($4.33) to GBX 302 ($3.93) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded QinetiQ Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $323.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QNTQY opened at $16.25 on Friday. QinetiQ Group has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.1081 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

