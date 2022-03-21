JUST Trading Up 4.7% This Week (JST)

JUST (JST) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 21st. One JUST coin can now be bought for about $0.0508 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges. JUST has a market cap of $371.02 million and approximately $168.12 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00045778 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,905.94 or 0.07038962 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,399.82 or 1.00281525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00041310 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

