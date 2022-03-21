K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) – Raymond James cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for K-Bro Linen in a report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.30. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for K-Bro Linen’s FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$57.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Acumen Capital cut their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$52.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, K-Bro Linen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.13.

Shares of KBL opened at C$31.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.15. K-Bro Linen has a one year low of C$29.69 and a one year high of C$47.22. The company has a market cap of C$332.32 million and a P/E ratio of 38.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.60%.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

