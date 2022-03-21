K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Price Target Cut to C$47.00

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for K-Bro Linen’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KBL. Laurentian dropped their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$57.00 to C$42.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Acumen Capital decreased their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$52.00 to C$44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$44.13.

Shares of KBL stock opened at C$31.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$332.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13. K-Bro Linen has a 1 year low of C$29.69 and a 1 year high of C$47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is 147.60%.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

