KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Shares of KB Financial Group stock opened at $47.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.95. KB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $42.29 and a 1-year high of $55.31. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 2,063,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,239,000 after purchasing an additional 81,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,480,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25,848 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 785,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,267,000 after purchasing an additional 50,619 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 779,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,970,000 after purchasing an additional 178,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 761,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,136,000 after purchasing an additional 32,755 shares in the last quarter. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

