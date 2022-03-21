Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,897 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% in the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,770,000 after buying an additional 21,633,311 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $947,037,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 99.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,395,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $652,931,000 after buying an additional 2,194,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 112.3% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,053,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $600,175,000 after buying an additional 2,143,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $108.30 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $245.69. The company has a market cap of $293.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.39.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.12.

About Alibaba Group (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.