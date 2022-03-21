Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its stake in S&P Global by 109.3% in the third quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 184,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,501,000 after acquiring an additional 96,480 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in S&P Global by 472.7% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,895,000 after acquiring an additional 25,050 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 7.0% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 8.1% in the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in S&P Global by 80.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 515,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,204,000 after acquiring an additional 230,144 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI opened at $409.94 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $342.60 and a one year high of $484.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $401.11 and a 200 day moving average of $435.92. The company has a market capitalization of $98.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $477.00.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

