Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $5.39 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in MetLife by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,932,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,729,000 after buying an additional 1,589,304 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 223.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 116,987 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in MetLife by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 48,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in MetLife by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

MetLife stock opened at $68.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $72.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MET. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.29.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

