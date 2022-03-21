Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 156,537 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 130,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,537 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FREL. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $663,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 23,738 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 21,944 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $31.63 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a one year low of $26.58 and a one year high of $34.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.11.

