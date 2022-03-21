Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 23,765 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,765 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at $44,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 7.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,020,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,089,000 after buying an additional 73,757 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 105.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 46.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPC. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

GPC opened at $129.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $113.64 and a fifty-two week high of $142.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.52 and its 200 day moving average is $129.85.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.37%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

