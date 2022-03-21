Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,666 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. 55I LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 38,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 103,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 104,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,130,000.

NOBL stock opened at $93.73 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.18 and a 200 day moving average of $93.76.

