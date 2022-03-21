Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 91.1% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 38.6% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $78.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.92. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,373 shares of company stock worth $22,292,395 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MU. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.54.

Micron Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.