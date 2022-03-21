Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $105.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.97. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.92%.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,976 shares of company stock worth $3,133,715. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

