Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 9,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D opened at $81.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.09. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $84.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on D. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

