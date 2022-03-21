Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in CSX by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 3.0% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in CSX by 3.8% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

CSX opened at $36.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.49 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $79.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.58.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

