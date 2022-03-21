Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,688,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,476 shares of company stock worth $4,348,930. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.64.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $146.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.36. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.07 and a 52-week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 36.59%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

