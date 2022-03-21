Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 1,563 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,909,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 187,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,404,000 after purchasing an additional 35,716 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 76,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $86.73 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $85.32 and a 52 week high of $96.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.