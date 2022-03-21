Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 7,825 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,825 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,422,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,712,000 after acquiring an additional 230,426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,920 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.63 and its 200 day moving average is $81.06. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $77.99 and a fifty-two week high of $82.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

