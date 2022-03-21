KeyCorp Trims Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Target Price to $44.00

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FSS. Raymond James decreased their target price on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.08. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $33.05 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.64 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 8.29%. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman purchased 2,800 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 91.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.