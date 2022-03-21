Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Has $5.75 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.87. The company had a trading volume of 136,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,523,047. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.84. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $81.39.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.