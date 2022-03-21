Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Has $7.95 Million Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN cut its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Visteon accounts for 2.1% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Visteon were worth $7,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 64.0% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the third quarter worth about $96,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

Shares of Visteon stock traded down $3.09 on Monday, hitting $105.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,842. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.58 and a beta of 1.93. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $91.59 and a twelve month high of $134.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.62.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.23 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

