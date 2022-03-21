Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Purchases 1,162 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Stride were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Stride by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Stride by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Stride by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 43,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Stride by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Stride during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Stride alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LRN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,577. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $38.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.82.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.23. Stride had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $409.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Stride Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.