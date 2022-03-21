Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KNRRY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €99.00 ($108.79) to €97.00 ($106.59) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nord/LB upgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($104.40) to €88.00 ($96.70) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNRRY opened at $19.50 on Monday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $33.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.45.

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

