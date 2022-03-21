Kryll Trading 9.9% Higher This Week (KRL)

Kryll (KRL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Kryll coin can currently be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00001733 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kryll has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. Kryll has a total market cap of $26.89 million and $1.55 million worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kryll Coin Profile

Kryll (KRL) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 38,134,598 coins. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io . The official website for Kryll is kryll.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Buying and Selling Kryll

