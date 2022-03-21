K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) PT Raised to €25.00 at UBS Group

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from €17.10 ($18.79) to €25.00 ($27.47) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €18.10 ($19.89) to €20.50 ($22.53) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank upgraded K+S Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €17.00 ($18.68) to €22.00 ($24.18) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft to €17.30 ($19.01) in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, K+S Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.20.

KPLUY opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.38. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $14.40.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

