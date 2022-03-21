Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1,316.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 58.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 237.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock.

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $153.68 on Monday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $145.79 and a 52 week high of $201.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.03.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $428.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.85 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

