Landbox Trading 17.6% Higher Over Last Week (LAND)

Landbox (LAND) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last week, Landbox has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Landbox has a total market cap of $90,746.02 and approximately $6.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00045776 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,898.66 or 0.07079033 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,956.72 or 1.00023352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00041216 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

