Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) CEO Buys $274,151.79 in Stock

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) CEO John Ho bought 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $274,151.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, John Ho bought 33,624 shares of Landsea Homes stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $253,524.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSEA opened at $9.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $416.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average is $7.95. Landsea Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $10.01.

Landsea Homes ( NASDAQ:LSEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Landsea Homes Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSEA. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Landsea Homes during the first quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Landsea Homes during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Landsea Homes by 63.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Landsea Homes by 553.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Landsea Homes by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. 23.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LSEA shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landsea Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

