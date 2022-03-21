Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYSE LEJU opened at $0.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66. Leju has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $3.13.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leju stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. 57.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the online-to-offline real estate business. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

