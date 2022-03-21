Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lennar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut Lennar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lennar from $142.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.71.

Get Lennar alerts:

NYSE LEN opened at $92.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.56. Lennar has a 12-month low of $79.52 and a 12-month high of $117.54. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennar will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1,556.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.