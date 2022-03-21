Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $97.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.48% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lennar’s fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenues beat analysts’ expectations, marking the 12th consecutive quarter of an earnings beat. Earnings jumped 32.4% year over year, given higher demand for new homes despite unprecedented supply chain challenges. Gross margin was up 90 basis points (bps), given effective cost control and focus on making its homebuilding platform more efficient, which in turn resulted in higher operating leverage. Focus on the lighter land/asset strategy to boost free cash flow is encouraging. Upbeat expectations for fiscal 2022 are also encouraging. Although shares have underperformed the industry so far this year, earnings estimates for the year have been trending upward over the past seven days. Yet, rising rates, unprecedented supply chain challenges along with rising land and labor costs continue are risks.”

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LEN. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lennar in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Lennar from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.14.

Lennar stock traded down $3.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.60. The stock had a trading volume of 103,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,847. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar has a one year low of $79.52 and a one year high of $117.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.51.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.91). Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 155,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,011,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $576,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $525,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $7,715,000. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

