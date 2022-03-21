Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Purchased by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,253 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $9,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,440,306 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $133,342,000 after acquiring an additional 869,719 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,083,281 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $100,083,000 after buying an additional 1,971,746 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,770,685 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $92,419,000 after buying an additional 3,469,873 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,429,968 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $59,558,000 after buying an additional 67,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,429,098 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $59,537,000 after buying an additional 417,173 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEVI traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,673,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.22. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

In related news, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $682,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 14,602 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $316,425.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,845 shares of company stock worth $1,307,469 over the last three months. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LEVI. TheStreet cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.92.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

