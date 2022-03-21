LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Gap Down to $3.16

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.16, but opened at $3.08. LexinFintech shares last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 9,699 shares trading hands.

LX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LexinFintech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.16.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $540.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). LexinFintech had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 33.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in LexinFintech by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in LexinFintech by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,067,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,069,000 after acquiring an additional 85,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LexinFintech by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,452,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,465,000 after acquiring an additional 164,668 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LexinFintech by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,794,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,918,000 after acquiring an additional 83,887 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in LexinFintech by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,559,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 779,220 shares during the period. 24.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.